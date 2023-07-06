43 minutes ago

Mitar Mrkela, the Sporting Director of Red Star Belgrade, has expressed his belief that Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo will bring valuable experience to the club despite his young age.

The 23-year-old recently signed a multi-year contract with the Serbian giants after departing from fellow Serbian outfit Spartak Subotica.

Mrkela confirmed that Red Star Belgrade had attempted to secure Addo's services last summer, but the move fell through. However, after a successful half-season at Spartak, they decided to bring him on board.

While Addo is considered a young player, he already possesses significant experience, including participation in the Champions League, as well as representing his national team. Mrkela expressed confidence that Addo's presence will contribute to the team's overall success.

"We wanted Ado in previous years, but we couldn't bring him; then he went out of our focus. However, after a good half-season at Spartak, we decided to bring him.

"He is a young player, yet he has significant experience, including the Champions League, and he is also a national team player. I believe he will contribute to our team's success," Mrkela added.

Having made 16 appearances for Spartak Subotica since joining them in the January transfer window, Addo showcased his abilities by providing one assist.

Addo was included in Chris Hughton's Black Stars squad for the June 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, although he remained an unused substitute as Ghana played out a goalless draw against the bottom-ranked team in the group.