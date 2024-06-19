2 hours ago

Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade have officially signed Black Stars defender Ebenezer Annan on a three-year contract, with an option for a one-year extension.

The transfer, finalized on Tuesday, June 18, marks a significant milestone for the 21-year-old defender, who joins from Italian side Bologna.

Annan has shown remarkable improvement over the past year, earning multiple call-ups to the Black Stars, which has bolstered his reputation as a promising talent.

His performances have been particularly noteworthy since his inclusion in Otto Addo's Black Stars squad for the March friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria.

Despite being a late addition, Annan made an immediate impact, coming on as a substitute in the second half against Nigeria and securing a starting position as a left wing-back in the subsequent match against Uganda.

Red Star Belgrade sees Annan's development and potential as valuable assets to their squad.

The move to the Serbian SuperLiga is a significant step in Annan's career, providing him with the opportunity to showcase his skills on a larger European stage.

His journey from Bologna to Belgrade highlights his ambition and dedication to succeeding at higher levels of football.

Annan's signing is expected to strengthen Red Star Belgrade's defensive lineup as they aim to continue their dominance in the Serbian SuperLiga and make a mark in European competitions.

With his talent and determination, Ebenezer Annan is poised to make a substantial impact at Red Star Belgrade.