The two immediate past regents of Dagbon, the Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai and the Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani and other chiefs in the Dagbon Kingdom have met to with the Northern Regional Security Council to dialogue on how to resolve the chieftaincy disputes emanating after the restoration of peace in Dagbon.

The move has been hailed considering the differences that existed between the two Princes in the past. The disparity between the two who are now the Chief of Yoo and the Mion Lana, transcended to their followers, which saw several clashes among their supporters.

This unity, love, and peace between the two royals have caused many to be hopeful of strengthening the already existing peace in the area and destroy the perception of a division between the Abudus and the Andanis.

It is also believed this will go a long way to help resolve some of the conflicts including the recent one in Kpatinga.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, said REGSEC had recognised the need to use home grown traditions to resolve the chieftaincy disputes in the Dagbon traditional area.

He indicated the traditional area has witnessed some turbulence and there is the need to nip it in the bud.

Mr Saeed said his Ministry has established some measures which they believe would bring finality to the issue in Kpantinga.

He noted that security has already contained the situation and they will begin mediation process to resolve the matter.

The Minister was hopeful that Dagbon will not go back to its past but would be fixed.

“It’s just like when you are traveling by air, there may be some turbulence but that does not mean the plane is going to crash.

“So definitely Dagon is coming from a protracted conflict which was almost becoming chronic so definitely if you are fixing it there are some of the areas you need to pause and re-strategise and move,” he noted.

He added that NADMO has started assessment of people who were displaced in Kpantinga and efforts are being made to deploy food and other basic needs to the area.



