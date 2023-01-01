1 hour ago

Blogger Albert Nat Hyde, also known as Bongo Ideas, has received curses from hiplife 'Grandpapa' Reginald Osei, well known by his stage as Reggie Rockstone.

Bongo Ideas is a notorious Twitter troll notable of using negative ratings and insulting remarks about famous people.

He offended Reggie Rockstone by disparaging the famed musician and his brand, earning him his wrath.

In his most recent attack, which has been widely shared on social media, the Ghanaian Twitter troll was seen demeaning the well-known musician.

First, he called Reggie Rockstone's decision to maintain his American accent more than 20 years after moving to Ghana an example of an "inferiority complex."

In response to the tweet, Reggie said that Bongo has a "young mind" and that he won't let him use him as a power base.

Then Bongo Ideas came forth once more, claiming that since Reggie was no more relevant, he was the one who was putting in the headlines. Bongo continues by saying the current Waakye vendor should concentrate on hawking his "tasteless" fare.

Reggie was not pleased with the decision by Bongo to lower the Waakye business, and he started cursing him.

Rockstone asserts that Bongo will never be relevant. He continues by saying that he would beg for the rest of his life.

As if that weren't enough for Bongo, he ramped up his attack to hurl even more jabs at the respected hiplife musician.

The argument started after Bongo Ideas made some remarks about musician Davido in which he accused him of being responsible for the death of his own son.

Here are some screenshots of what Bongo and Reggie said to each other on Twitter.