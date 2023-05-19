6 hours ago

Hiplife pioneer, Reggie Rockstone, has shared his two cents on the arrest and trial of socialite Mona Montrage alias Hajia4Reall and matters arising.

Since news broke out of the arrest of Hajia4Reall on charges of romance scam and money laundering, social media has been inundated with messages ridiculing her.

An online debate is still ongoing on the illegal lifestyles of celebrities and the shady activities they indulge in to keep up with their reputation.

Sharing his opinion, Reggie Rockstone has called for Hajia to be cut some slack while advising netizens to focus their attention on the real issues of political ‘chop chop’.

According to him, his main issue is the selective energy netizens put up when issues of illegal wealth pop up.

“We have African leaders and politicians chopping our money live. Sh*t that affects me and you and our children’s children! I don’t see y’all say sh*t with the same vim, nope! This is someone’s matter wey no dey affect u saf! You take am World Cup smh! [sic].”

In Reggie’s opinion, the hypocrisy is saluting big men in tinted cars and according them all manner of unsuitable titles including honorable.

Despite not condoning scam, as Hajia is charged with, Reggie is of the opinion that there are bigger fishes to fry.

Netizens were, however, quick to remind him that crime is crime, no matter how subtle it seems in public eye.