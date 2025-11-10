36 minutes ago

The rift between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has escalated into a full-blown public scandal after the actress took to social media with a shocking revelation — accusing the billionaire politician of emotional abuse, sexual coercion, manipulation, and forcing her into drug use during their marriage.

In a lengthy and emotional post shared on her verified Instagram account in the early hours of November 9, 2025, Regina admitted to having used drugs but claimed her addiction began under the control and encouragement of her ex-husband.

She accused Nwoko of turning her into someone she was not and then publicly using that against her to destroy her reputation.

“Everyone now knows I’m doing drugs, but was I into that when you married me at the age of 17? You are a narcissist, Ned,” Regina wrote. “You say you want me to go for rehab, but you are the same man who always wanted me high because, in your words, I’m ‘sexier’ when I’m high.”

A Young Bride in a Controversial Marriage

Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko in 2019, at the age of 19 according to public records (though she now insists she was 17 at the time of marriage).

The union sparked widespread controversy due to the massive age gap between the couple — Nwoko was in his late fifties — and his polygamous background.

Despite heavy public criticism, the actress defended her decision at the time, claiming it was a choice made from love and mutual understanding.

However, six years later, the once-glamorous marriage has crumbled into one of Nigeria’s most publicized celebrity disputes, filled with allegations of abuse, control, and deception.

You Wanted Me Broken and Dependent

In her post, Regina accused the senator of deliberately trying to isolate and destroy her support system, claiming he sought to control every aspect of her life, including her relationship with her family.

“You have always tried to cut them off because of the bond we share. You want to arrest everyone around me so that I’ll have no one left beside me, no friend, no support, no safe place to turn to,” she alleged.

“That has always been your strategy — break people down, make them weak and powerless, and then have your way with them.”

She added that Nwoko’s recent decision to publicly brand her a drug addict was part of his plan to divert attention from deeper issues in their marriage, including allegations of abuse and manipulation.

“Fine, I did drugs — so what? Is that even the issue between us? The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public shouting ‘drugs, drugs, drugs,’ because you knew it would make a perfect story for the media,” she wrote.

Sexual Abuse Allegations and Threats of a Leaked Sextape

Perhaps the most disturbing part of Regina’s statement was her revelation that her ex-husband might soon release a private sextape they recorded during their marriage. The actress expressed fear and shame over the possibility, describing it as yet another form of control.

“I know he will soon release my sextape, which I pray doesn’t get to the media,” she said. “You have always been a step ahead negatively. Foolish me! When I married you at 17, was I on drugs? I thank God for time. My name is ruined for now, but I will rewrite my story.”

She further accused Nwoko of sexual coercion, alleging that he often forced himself on her and detained her whenever she resisted.

“Why don’t you tell them how you force yourself on me whenever I say no? Why don’t you tell them how you lock me up, seize my phones, and suddenly declare me ‘mentally unstable’ the moment I say I no longer want to be in this relationship?” she asked.

Regina’s Emotional Breakdown and Vow to Fight Back

The actress admitted feeling ashamed and broken over how her private life had become a media circus but vowed to fight back legally to reclaim her dignity and truth.

“My name is ruined for now, but I’ll rewrite my story. That narrative will be dead and gone. Now that I’ve let the one thing you have on me out, what else? It’s time to fight with all of me in court,” she wrote.

She ended her post with a mix of anger, pain, and determination, calling Nwoko a “narcissistic manipulative bastard” and insisting that her faith would sustain her through the crisis.

“I’m so pained! I am ruined! Y’all can laugh, but the laughter won’t be for long as long as I serve my God.”