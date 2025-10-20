2 hours ago

The glamorous marriage between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko has been thrown into turmoil after a disturbing video surfaced online showing the actress in visible distress, alleging repeated acts of violence in her home.

The shocking clip, which went viral on Saturday, October 18, 2025, has sparked widespread public outrage and renewed debate about domestic abuse among high-profile couples.

In the viral footage, Regina is seen surrounded by several people, appearing shaken and emotional.

Her voice, trembling with fear and anger, could be heard saying: “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence—it’s too much.” Witnesses at the scene tried to calm her down, while one man was seen holding a stick, suggesting that a confrontation may have just taken place.

The incident immediately fueled speculation online, with many social media users expressing concern that the actress, known for her radiant public image, may be trapped in an abusive relationship.

The distressing video drew millions of views within hours, triggering a wave of solidarity from fans, human rights advocates, and fellow celebrities.

Brother Alleges Brutal Assault

Regina’s elder brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman, popularly known as Sammy West, confirmed the fears of many when he accused Senator Nwoko of physically assaulting his sister.

In a furious post on his Instagram story, Sammy alleged that the politician “beat” Regina and “smashed her head against the wall” before sending thugs after her.

“Makachi! E pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister. Let me repeat, anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood. Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for wall, you run comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaw,” he wrote in anger.

Sammy’s post has further deepened public concern and intensified scrutiny on Nwoko, who has yet to respond to the allegations.

Marriage Under Constant Public Scrutiny

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marriage has been a subject of fascination and controversy since it became public in 2019, primarily due to their 40-year age difference—Regina was only 19, while Nwoko was 59 at the time.

The union also drew criticism because Nwoko is a polygamist, with Regina being his sixth and youngest wife.

Despite the backlash, the couple projected a picture of happiness, often sharing lavish family photos and love notes online.

However, cracks began to show earlier this year when Regina deleted photos of her husband from her Instagram page and removed his surname from her profile—fueling speculation that all was not well.

In March 2025, Nwoko dismissed the rumours, insisting their marriage remained solid.

Marking their sixth wedding anniversary, he wrote: “Let them talk, let them guess. While we live, while we bless, for at the end, when curtains close, it’s us, my love, that victory knows.”

But just months later, the recent video tells a different story—one of pain, fear, and possible violence.

Signs of Trouble Before

Interestingly, only days before the viral video, Regina celebrated her birthday on October 10, sharing a lighthearted post about misplacing her wedding ring and how her husband eventually bought her a new one.

At the time, many saw the post as a playful glimpse into a loving relationship.

She wrote: “At first, he was hell-bent on not getting a new one because he thought it was one of my mischiefs. To cut the story short, he finally bought a new one, which is better than the old one!”

In hindsight, that cheerful post now stands in stark contrast to the anguish captured in the viral video, leading fans to suspect that all was not as rosy as it appeared on social media.

Public Backlash

The allegations have triggered a massive online movement, with Nigerians demanding a formal police investigation into Senator Nwoko’s conduct.