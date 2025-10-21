12 minutes ago

The public image of Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, has taken a dramatic turn following a viral video showing the actress in distress and alleging domestic violence.

But in a surprising twist, Senator Nwoko has broken his silence, accusing Regina of drug and alcohol abuse, violent behavior, and property destruction — claims that have left Nigerians deeply divided.

Ned Nwoko’s Response: “Regina’s Rampage Was Unprovoked”

In an emotionally charged statement titled “Regina’s Unprovoked Carnage and Rampage in My House and in My Absence,” Senator Nwoko described his wife’s recent behavior as “deeply troubling,” alleging that her struggle with substance abuse has spiraled out of control.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem,” he wrote.

According to Nwoko, the actress has refused to continue her rehabilitation program, despite repeated interventions from family and medical professionals

The lawmaker claimed that while he was away, Regina allegedly went on a destructive rampage at their Abuja residence, assaulting three staff members and damaging vehicles and windows without provocation. He further alleged that her violent outburst endangered their young son, Moon.

“A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital, but instead, she threatened to kill our resident nurse for exposing her drug abuse,” Nwoko wrote, adding that he personally took the child to the hospital after the incident.

He named two alleged drug suppliers, Sammy and Ann, accusing them of enabling the actress’s addiction.

“I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs,” he stated.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

The senator’s statement came just hours after a disturbing video of Regina Daniels surfaced online on October 18, 2025, showing her visibly shaken and emotional.

In the footage, she is heard saying, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence—it’s too much.”

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing millions of views and sparking public outrage.

Many fans and activists demanded justice for the young actress, believing she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Eyewitnesses in the video appeared to be restraining Regina, while a man holding a stick stood nearby, hinting that a physical altercation might have just occurred.

Brother’s Angry Outburst: “You Beat My Sister Again!”

Adding fuel to the controversy, Regina’s elder brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman, popularly known as Sammy West, publicly accused Senator Nwoko of physically assaulting his sister.

In a fiery Instagram post, Sammy alleged that the politician beat Regina and smashed her head against a wall, before allegedly sending “thugs” after her.

“Anywhere a man beats a woman, whether it’s my sister or not, I will fight with my blood. Senator Ned Nwoko, you’re lucky you ran after you beat my sister and smashed her head on the wall!” Sammy wrote angrily.

The post intensified the online backlash against Nwoko, though the senator’s subsequent statement has reframed the narrative, painting Regina as the aggressor rather than the victim.

Marriage Under the Spotlight

The marriage between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko has been a constant media spectacle since 2019, when the pair’s union became public.

The relationship stirred controversy because of their 40-year age difference—Regina was 19, and Nwoko was 59—and the senator’s polygamous background, with Regina being his sixth and youngest wife.

Despite widespread criticism, the couple often portrayed a glamorous, loving image, sharing family vacations, luxury homes, and lavish gifts on social media.

However, cracks in the relationship began showing earlier this year when Regina deleted her husband’s photos from her Instagram page and removed his surname from her bio, prompting rumors of marital trouble.

In March 2025, Nwoko dismissed the rumors, posting a poetic anniversary message: “Let them talk, let them guess… at the end, when curtains close, it’s us, my love, that victory knows.”

But the recent developments suggest a far more turbulent reality behind the couple’s polished public image.

Troubling Signs

Just a week before the explosive video, Regina had shared a cheerful birthday post on October 10, joking about misplacing her wedding ring.

“He was hell-bent on not getting a new one because he thought it was one of my mischiefs. To cut the story short, he finally bought a new one, which is better than the old one,” she wrote.

Fans at the time viewed it as a lighthearted moment between a loving couple. Now, that post reads like a fleeting glimpse of calm before the storm.