Ghana has seen a steady rise in the number of cases in the coronavirus pandemic with 193 new cases recorded so far.

This is a sharp rise to the 641 cases recorded the last time it was announced with one more person dying increasing the death toll to nine.

Total samples tested so far now stands at 60, 916 with 1.37 % testing positive. The results of these backlog of samples when released does not mean the number of new cases recorded on the day of the report. Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East.

Meanwhile 77% of cases recorded do not have any travel history while 23% of cases are person with travel history

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra - 685

Ashanti Region- 59

Eastern Region -51

Northern Region -11

Volta Region - 9

Upper East Region - 8

Upper West Region- 8

North East Region - 1

Western Region - 1

Central Region - 1