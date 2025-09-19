4 hours ago

In a significant display of religious leadership engagement with the state, members of the Conference of Regional Chief Imams of Ghana on Thursday, September 10, 2025, paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

The delegation, which included fifteen Regional Chief Imams and their management teams, sought to formally introduce the organization to the President and extend their congratulations on his election victory and the initiatives rolled out so far under his administration.

The Conference of Regional Chief Imams was established with the blessings of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to serve as a unified body of regional Islamic leaders across the country.

It has since been incorporated under the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992), giving it full legal recognition as an independent entity working under the auspices of the National Chief Imam.

The group’s mandate focuses on promoting the welfare of Muslims and contributing to the development of Ghana through collaboration with government and other institutions.

During the meeting, the Regional Chief Imams commended President Mahama for granting an additional holiday for Muslims in Ghana, describing it as a gesture that promotes inclusivity and respect for religious diversity.

They also expressed appreciation for his ongoing developmental projects and shared concerns about issues affecting their respective regions, particularly those tied to social welfare, education, and youth empowerment.

The leadership emphasized that while they are open to collaboration with organizations and institutions in the best interest of Islam and Ghana, their loyalty and accountability remain solely to the National Chief Imam.

This clarification comes amidst increasing questions about the role and independence of regional Islamic leadership within the broader Muslim community in Ghana.

The Executive Director of the Conference, Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, noted that the organization views engagement with the Presidency and government as part of its responsibility to ensure that the voices and concerns of Muslims in Ghana are heard at the highest level of decision-making.

The courtesy call underscores the evolving role of Muslim leadership in Ghana’s governance and social development.

Over the years, the office of the National Chief Imam has served as a central unifying point for Muslims, mediating between the state and the Muslim community.

The formation of the Conference of Regional Chief Imams, therefore, represents an institutional expansion of this engagement, with a regional structure designed to bridge local Muslim communities with national policy-making.