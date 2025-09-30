2 hours ago

The Regional Maritime University (RMU), in collaboration with the National Association for Heavy-duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG), held its 8th Graduation Ceremony for Forklift and Mobile Crane Operators, on Wednesday September 24,2025.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Job Creation through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” saw 50 participants graduate from an intensive eight-week training programme.

Each received a Professional Training Certificate of Competence, qualifying them to operate heavy-duty equipment both locally and internationally.

Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr, highlighted TVET as a critical driver of job creation and industrial growth.

He emphasised the programme’s success in equipping young people with skills that meet the needs of sectors such as logistics, construction and port operations.

He also called on the government to support the completion of stalled RMU infrastructure projects particularly, the Administration Complex and Auditorium Complex, and also help the university acquire its own mobile crane to reduce training costs and increase accessibility.

Representing the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Issahaque Munawaru of the Ghana Education Service commended the RMU for its contribution to national development.

He reiterated the importance of TVET in addressing youth unemployment and enhancing productivity in key industries.

Head of the Marine Engineering Department, Dr Isaac Animah, disclosed that over 400 individuals have completed the training since its inception, with many now employed across the globe.

President of NAHEOG, Mr Dominic Eyiah praised the graduates for their dedication and encouraged them to embrace emerging opportunities with pride and professionalism.