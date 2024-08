2 hours ago

The Office of the Registrar-General of Companies has noted that 40 professional bodies are in good standing by filing their taxes as of July 31, 2024.

However, 43 professional bodies are not in good standing, 11 are newly registered and 73 professional bodies have no contact numbers to “enable us to contact their Executives to update their records with the ORC.”

Four professional bodies have, however, requested to be taken off the register for having gained a Chartered status by an Act of Parliament.

“The Office therefore urges ALL Professional Bodies in default to take necessary steps to be in good standing by 30th December 2024. The filing should be accompanied by a copy of the Audited Accounts of the Body, an updated list of its members and any changes made to its constitution.

“Professional Bodies that use “CHARTERED” as part of their names should attach copies of the Charter granted to those bodies by the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana when filing their Annual Returns and updating the Certificate of their Members. All those who do not have the Charter granted by Parliament should take steps to have this done within the shortest possible time or in the alternative change their names,” a release by the ORC noted.

Here is a list of the companies as listed by the ORC:

PROFESSIONAL BODIES THAT ARE IN GOOD STANDING AS AT 31/07/2024

1. GHANA INSTITUTE OF PLANNERS

2. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENTISTS

3. PHARMACEUTICAL SOCIETY OF GHANA

4. GHANA INSTITUTE OF SURVEYORS

5. GHANA INSTITUTION OF ENGINEERING

6. GHANA VERTINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

7. THE GHANA INSTITUTE OF PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY

8. CHARTERED INSURANCE INSTITUTE OF GHANA

9. THE CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT

10. GHANA GEOSPATIAL SOCIETY

11. INSTITUTION OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY, GHANA

12. INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC RELATIONS (GHANA)

13. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF ADMINISTRATORS AND MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS- GHANA

14. GHANA INSTITUTE OF FREIGHT FORWARDERS

15. PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENTISTS, TECHNOLOGISTS AND TECHNICIAN ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

16. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF FINANCIAL AND INVESTMENT ANALYSTS GHANA

17. GHANA INSTITUTE OF MARINE SURVEYORS

18. THE INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ECONOMISTS OF GHANA

19. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

20. INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED BUSINESS ANALYSTS & CONSULTANTS

21. GHANA NUCLEAR SOCIETY

22. INSTITUTE OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS

23. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY - UK- GHANA BRANCH

24. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF RESTRUCTURING AND INSOLVENCY ADVISORS

25. INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS, GHANA

26. GHANA ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

27. INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED FORENSIC ACCOUNTANTS

28. RESEARCH SCIENTIST ASSOCIATION-GHANA ATOMIC ENERGY COMMISSION

29. PROJECT MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE, GHANA

30. GHANA INSTITUTE OF GEOSCIENTISTS

31. OFFICIAL REPORTERS AND EDITORS' SOCIETY OF GHANA

32. GHANA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ADR PRACTITIONERS

33. GHANA SOCIETY OF RADIOGRAPHERS AND RADIOLOGICAL TECHNICIANS

34. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF TAX LAW AND FORENSIC ACCOUNTANTS, GHANA

35. GHANA GEOSPATIAL SOCIETY

36. ADVERTISING ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

37. GHANA INSTITUTE OF SAFETY & ENVIRONMENTAL PROFESSIONALS

38. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF CREDIT MANAGEMENT (GHANA)

39. GHANA INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

40. GHANA LIBRARY ASSOCIATION

PROFESSIONAL BODIES THAT ARE NOT IN GOOD STANDING AS AT 31/07/2024

1. GEOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF GHANA

2. GHANA REGISTERED NURSES AND MIDWIVES' ASSOCIATION

3. THE CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF BANKERS (GHANA)

4. INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONERS

5. MINING METALLURGICAL AND PETROLEUM SOCIETY

6. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF SOCIAL WORKERS

7. GHANA CHEMICAL SOCIETY

8. COMPUTING ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

9. ASSOCIATION OF HEALTH SERVICE ADMINISTRATORS (GHANA)

10. GHANA REGISTERED MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION

11. ASSOCIATION OF RATING VALUERS (GHANA)

12. GHANA SOCIETY OF ANIMAL PRODUCTION

13. GHANA HOME ECONOMICS ASSOCIATION

14. GHANA INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY

15. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF TRANSLATORS & INTERPRETERS

16. GHANA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

17. ASSOCIATION OF BUILDING TECHNICIANS

18. GHANA INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL FORESTERS

19. THE GHANA INSTITUTE OF TAXATION

20. GHANA INSTITUTE OF CONSTRUCTION

21. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF THE INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED AND SECRETARIES & ADMINISTRATORS

22. GHANA INSTITUTE OF HORTICULTURISTS

23. GHANA INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

24. DISPENSING TECHNOLOGISTS' SOCIETY OF GHANA

25. INSTITUTE OF INTERNAL AUDITORS (GHANA)

26. GHANA OPTOMETRIC ASSOCIATION

27. GHANA ACADEMY OF CHRISTIAN COUNSELLORS

28. INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CONSULTANTS, VALUERS & ANALYSTS

29. GHANA QUALITY INSTITUTE

30. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED TAX ACCOUNTANTS

31. ASSOCIATION OF QUALITY ASSURANCE

32. AVIATION SAFETY INSPECTORS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

33. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF CERTIFIED CONSULTANTS

34. INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS GHANA

35. INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED FORENSIC INVESTIGATION

36. PROFESSIONAL AGILE CERTIFICATION AFRICA

37. GHANA ACADEMY OF FORENSIC SCIENCES

38. GHANA COLLEGE OF SCIENTISTS

39. GLOBAL ACADEMY OF FINANCE AND MANAGEMENT

40. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED TAX ACCOUNTANTS AND AUDITORS

41. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF AGRICULTURE GHANA (CIA-GH)

42. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOCAL GOVERNANCE & DEVELOPMENT

43. GHANA BAR ASSOCIATION

NEWLY REGISTERED BODIES THAT ARE NOT DUE FOR RENEWAL

1. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS

2. AFRICAN MOBILITY SCHOLARS ASSOCIATION

3. INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

4. INSTITUTE OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANTS

5. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONALS

6. INSTITUTE OF STATISTICIANS AND DATA SCIENTISTS

7. INSTITUTE OF ICT PROFESSIONALS GHANA

8. GHANA METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY

9. SPEECH THERAPISTS' AND AUDIOLOGISTS' ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

10. GHANA INSTITUTION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

11. GHANA ASSOCIATION OF PRIVACY PROFESSIONALS

PROFESSIONAL BODIES THAT HAVE REQUESTED TO BE TAKEN OUT OF THE LIST

1. THE INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (GHANA)

2. CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF MARKETING GHANA

3. GHANA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (YET TO SUBMIT A LETTER FOR DISSOLUTION)

4. GHANA INSTITUTE FOR PURE AND APPLIED CHEMISTRY