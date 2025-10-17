8 hours ago

The Registrar of Companies Ghana has warned that thousands of firms could face penalties or even removal from the Companies Register if they fail to submit their Annual Returns by April 30, 2026.

In a press release, the Office of the Registrar reminded business owners, company directors, secretaries, and partners of incorporated partnerships that entities with a financial year ending on December 31 must file their returns, complete with financial statements, or renew their business names before the deadline.

The directive aligns with Section 126(1) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), as well as provisions under the Incorporated Partnerships Act and the Business Names Act.

The Registrar cautioned that companies failing to file their Annual Returns will be considered non-compliant and subject to penalties in addition to filing fees. Firms in default for five years or more face a GH¢2,000 fine, while those in arrears for one to four years will pay GH¢1,000.

Persistent non-compliance may attract daily penalties of 25 penalty units and could result in the company being struck off the register, making it unlawful to operate. Business names that are not renewed will also lapse and may be removed from the register.

The Registrar emphasized that Annual Returns must be filed within 18 months of incorporation and subsequently every year. Returns should include updated information on directors, shareholders, capital structure, and be accompanied by financial statements.