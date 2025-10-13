9 hours ago

The Registrar of Births and Deaths, Samuel Adom Botchway, has issued a stern warning to journalists and members of the public against attempts to falsify their ages through the registry, describing such actions as unethical and illegal.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Botchway disclosed that several Ghanaians — including some journalists — have approached the registry with requests to alter their ages for personal or professional gain.

“Ghanaians can be troublesome. Sometimes people apply for new birth certificates just to change their age. People try to twist their age all the time,” he said.

“I am ready to assist in resolving all registration challenges, but when you come to me to change your age, I will not do it,” he emphasized. “Even if you are my friend or a journalist, I won’t do it. We must all help build the nation.”

He clarified that while the registry is open to assisting individuals with genuine registration corrections, it will not condone deliberate falsification of official records.Mr. Botchway also revealed that 90% of registration errors blamed on the Births and Deaths Registry are caused by applicants themselves, often due to misinformation or deliberate attempts to manipulate their data.

He reiterated the importance of upholding the integrity of birth certificates, describing them as a cornerstone of national identity and a critical form of identification.

“A birth certificate is a very important document. It is your identity as a Ghanaian and a prime form of identification. My staff and I will do our part, but collectively, we must ensure the right thing is done,” he concluded.