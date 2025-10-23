2 hours ago

The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) has issued a stern ultimatum to all unlicensed mortuaries and funeral homes across the country, ordering them to regularise their operations within one week or risk being shut down.

The directive, which took effect from Tuesday, October 22, 2025, comes amid growing concerns over the proliferation of unregulated facilities in the mortuary and funeral service industry.

According to a statement signed by MoFFA, the agency’s recent inspections revealed that several public and private mortuaries were operating without valid licenses, contrary to Section 55 of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829).

The Act mandates all health-related institutions, including facilities involved in the storage, transportation, and disposal of human remains, to be duly licensed and supervised by the appropriate authority.

“All public and private mortuaries and funeral facilities operating without the requisite license are to take immediate steps to regularise their operations within one (1) week from the date of this publication,” the statement read in part.

Legal Context

The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) was established under Part Two of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829). Its primary mandate is to license, control, and regulate all establishments connected with the handling of human remains, including their storage, transport, and final disposal.

The agency’s creation was in response to years of public outcry over poor mortuary management, inadequate hygiene standards, and unprofessional handling of corpses in some facilities.

In the past decade, the growing funeral industry—worth millions of cedis annually—has attracted private investors, but many operators have been accused of sidestepping licensing requirements and ethical practices.

Under the law, operating such a facility without authorization constitutes a criminal offence. Offenders face penalties ranging from monetary fines to temporary or permanent closure of their establishments, depending on the severity of the breach.

Public Health Concerns

Sources within the agency indicate that unlicensed mortuaries often lack proper storage facilities, refrigeration systems, and infection-control measures.

These lapses pose significant public health risks, especially in the storage and disposal of decomposing bodies, which can lead to contamination and the spread of disease.

Enforcement And Next Steps

MoFFA has hinted that after the one-week grace period, a nationwide enforcement exercise will commence to close down all non-compliant facilities.

The agency is expected to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service, Environmental Health Department, and local assemblies to ensure compliance.

The statement concluded with a firm reminder that MoFFA remains committed to upholding public health standards and professional ethics in the management of the deceased.