The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on December 4, 20202 stormed the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region, asking voters not to succumb to any material inducements ahead of the 2020 polls, because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing to show for their request for a second term.



Mr. Mahama, advised the residents of Hohoe, not to vote skirt and blouse in the 2020 elections.

According to him, the NPP parliamentary candidate, John Peter Amewu, is campaigning for a skirt and blouse vote in the Hohoe Constituency.

He advised the residents to vote massively for the NDC and its parliamentary candidate, Prof. Margaret Kwaku, adding the communities must on Monday, December 7, 2020, vote on the basis of integrity.

"What will it speak of you if at the end of the election they say Hohoe succumbed to material inducement to vote for the highest winner? It will not speak well for Hohoe constituency," Mr. Mahama said in an engagement with the people of Fodome.

He further urged the people to vote against the Akufo-Addo administration arguing that it had neglected their area in its developmental agenda.

Mr. Mahama said the Volta region witnessed more developments under his administration than the current one.

"Volta Region had no public university. It was a policy of the NDC; we said every region that has not got a public university, we will build one."

He added that the NDC plans to construct a campus for the School of Public Health at Fodome when voted into power.

"If NDC had still been in power, that campus would have been completed and fully operational. Unfortunately, the government changed. For four years, nothing has been done to the school of public health campus here in Fodome and somebody comes and tells you four more." he stated.

Speaking on the developmental agenda for the Hohoe Constituency, Mr Mahama said they would expand tourism in the region by upgrading facilities at Wli waterfalls, Afadjato among other tourist sites in the region.

Mr. John Mahama said Hohoe will attain the status of a metropolitan assembly during the NDC administration.

Meanwhile, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Hohoe constituency, Professor Margaret Kweku is hopeful that her closest contender, John Peter Amewu will not garner more than 12,000 votes in the upcoming polls.