2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have undertaken a massive clear of their playing squad with five players of the playing squad shown the exit.

Christopher Bonney, Joseph Esso, Bernard Arthur and Abubakr Traore have all parted ways with the club after failing to agree on an extension.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs defender has taken to his twitter handle to thank the club and wish them well for the future.

The post reads “I want to say goodbye after a fantastic time @accraheartsofoak,"

“I want to thank everybody involved with the club for everything over the past years! I’ve had fantastic few years playing Dean Court learning so much and creating some amazing memories!"

Bonney 28, who joined the Phobians from Ebuasua Dwarfs was among a list of five players released by Accra Hearts of Oak as they prepare for the upcoming season.

