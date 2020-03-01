2 hours ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) sent Ashnatigold SC to the cleaners in their match day 12 encounter at Sogakope as they assaulted the miners by 6-1.

Before this fixture the miners were comfortably sitting atop the Ghana Premier League table having conceded just a paltry two goals with the partnership of Yusif Mubarik and Samed Ibrahim but the duo conceded six just this afternoon against a possessed WAFA team.

The home side looked to have lost the aura surrounding the once dreaded Sogakope Park as Liberty went there and beat them 2-1 breaking a 48 match unbeaten run while Kotoko, Hearts of Oak all picked up points at Sogakope.

It appeared the cat at the Sogakope ground had gone on a hiatus so the mice was enjoying picking points at will but the young academy boys have roared that aura back to life with this heavy defeat.

Wafa had gone four games without a win at home with all four matches ending in a draw with their last win at home coming as far back as January.

The home side dominated possesion early on in the game and should have taken the lead in the 16th minute but for Richard Danso's profligacy but it did not take long as center back Konadu Yiadom headed from a corner in the 27th minute to give WAFA the lead.

Ashantigold gave the visitors an equalizer after heading home a cross in the 35th minute but the home side took the lead in the 39th minute after Andrews Ntim robbed the Ashgold defence to slot home to make it 2-1.

Two minutes after the restart, Sampson Agyapong was brought down inside the box and up stepped Ibrahim Abukari to slot home to make it 3-1.

Wafa turned the screw on the away side with 15 minutes remaining as center back Konadu Yiadom grabbed a brace in the as he connected with another corner at the far post to make it 4-1.

With seven minutes to go Daniel Owusu connected with a nice pass from top scorer Eric Asamany to compunded Ashgold's problems and make it 5-1.

As If that was not enough the young academy boys added a late goal after debutant Haruna Molla Jalilu scored his first goal for the club in the Ghana Premier League.

It's undoubtedly the miners heaviest defeat in the Ghana Premier League history.