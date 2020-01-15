41 minutes ago

The 21-member Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) has called on all political parties and other stakeholders to remain calm in the wake of the EC’s decision to compile a new voters register.

This follows a meeting between the committee and the EC, for the commission to outline its justification for a new voter register for the upcoming 2020 general elections.

The recommendation comes after agitations from the largest opposition party, the NDC, other political parties, think thanks and CSOs for the EC to rescind its intention of compiling a new register.

The Committee advised that the EC further engages relevant stakeholders on the matter.

A presser issued after the meeting and made available to starfm.com.gh, signed by the Committee Chairman Justice Emile Short read “the Electoral Commission on Wednesday 15th January 2020 held a meeting with members of the Eminent Advisory Committee to outline the justification for the procurement of a new Biometric Voter Management System and the compilation of the new voters register for the 2020 general elections.”

“At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the electoral commission and the eminent advisory committee will meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee to have further deliberations on the matter.”

The statement ended “meanwhile the eminent advisory committee calls for calm from all political parties and other stakeholders as they work in the national interest.