49 minutes ago

King Faisal midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei has rendered an unqualified apology to his club President Alhaji Karim Gruzah .

The midfielder visited the King Faisal training grounds with his agent on Saturday to apologize to the club owner after which he met his teammates and technical team to also apologize to them.

The pair clashed after King Faisal's latest defeat against fellow league strugglers Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced midfielder was sent away from the team's camp following their latest defeat in the Ghana Premier League to fellow relegation strugglers Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

The veteran midfielder did not complete the full duration of the game as he was brought off eleven minutes from time as he was replaced by Mohammed Haruna.

A livid Daniel Nii Adjei was not impressed with his substitution and made known his displeasure to the technical team

Team owner Alhaji Gruzah was obviously disappointed in his captain's actions and confronted him resulting in heated exchanges between the pair and blamed his captain for his side's 2-1 defeat as he believes they were in the lead as at half time and instead of the captain urging on his players decided to confront the technical team.