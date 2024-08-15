2 hours ago

The Renal Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has been opened exclusively for inpatients, despite previous announcements that outpatients would also have access to the facility.

This unexpected decision has left many kidney patients frustrated and uncertain about their access to critical care, citinewsroom.com reports.

The Renal Patients Association is calling on the hospital to extend services to outpatients, who are also in urgent need of the dialysis treatments and other care provided by the unit.

The report added that during a recent visit to the renal department at Korle-Bu, it was identified that while inpatients are being treated, outpatients remain unable to access the dialysis centre.

This has heightened concerns among the patient community, many of whom are anxiously awaiting clarification on when they can receive care.

Kojo Baffour Ahenkora, spokesperson for the Renal Patients Association, expressed concern over the lack of official communication from the hospital regarding when the unit will be available to outpatients.

Despite the current situation, Ahenkora remains hopeful that the hospital will soon make its services accessible to all patients in need.

Source: Ghanaweb