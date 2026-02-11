23 minutes ago

Dr Richard Asiedu has been appointed President-General of the sub-regional think tank, the Eminent West Africa Nobles Forum (E-WANF). This was contained in a press release signed by Dr Dee Otibi-Asare, the Founder and Executive Director of E-WANF.

Dr Richard Asiedu, a much-respected educationist, businessman and politician, has played significant roles in nation-building, and is also well-known for his unwavering

commitment to mentorship and community upliftment."

He takes over from Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I.

"There is no doubt that the leadership of Dr.Asiedu, a noble, who has also served as a Vice-President of E-WANF,will bring a wealth of experience to the advancement of the Forum, which has been fashioned after the Philosophical Society of America," the press release said.

The release stressed that Dr Asiedu is well-suited for the role given his education and experience.

"The President-General, who joined the Forum in 2016, has received both local and international honours, and has travelled globally to make presentations at seminars, and researched extensively in business and finance, giving him the knowledge and experience needed to manage a respectable group like the E-WANF.

He is also currently the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development

Corporation (GIISDC). Apart from discharging his duties as a politician, Dr Asiedu, the Chief Executive Officer of St.Andrews Group of Schools and Companies,a College of Healthcare and the Rich Multimedia Institute,is training the youth to acquire knowledge and skills needed for national development," the release added.

Educational qualifications

Dr. Asiedu has a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Resource Management from the prestigious

Atlantic International University in America, a BSc in Business Administration(Human Resource Option)

from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GlMPA)and Master of Arts (MA)in Human Resource Management from the University of Cape Coast.

E-WANF

According to the release, the Eminent West Africa Nobles Forum ( E-WANF ) has over 3000 members across the West Africa subregion with vast experience in their field of endeavours, who meet annually to deliberate and proffer solutions to the myriad of problems confronting the West Africa subregion, and indeed Africa.

"They include statesmen, legal luminaries, research fellows, technocrats, professionals, and captains of industry.

Others are renowned clergymen and reputable businessmen and women, with immense

entrepreneurial acumen/and potential," the release concluded.