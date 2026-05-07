Rent Control cracks down on high hostel fees as students raise exploitation concerns

The Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, Frederick Opoku, has raised concerns over what he describes as excessive hostel fees charged to tertiary students in Ghana, following growing complaints from students about rising accommodation costs.

Tertiary students across the country have long expressed frustration over hostel charges, which they say place significant financial pressure on them at the start of every academic year. Fees reportedly range from about GH¢4,500 for shared rooms to as high as GH¢10,000 per semester in some private hostels.

Many students say the situation is worsened by additional costs, including utility bills, while parents and guardians struggle to meet the rising accommodation expenses. Self-sponsored students, in particular, say they are forced to take on extra work to cope with the financial burden.

Some students have petitioned the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the National Tenants Union of Ghana (NATUG), accusing hostel operators of unfair pricing and exploitation.

In response, Mr Opoku has begun an inspection exercise in Accra aimed at assessing the licensing status and operational practices of hostels around tertiary institutions.

He expressed surprise at the level of charges reported by students and noted that electricity costs are often not included in the advertised hostel fees.

Mr Opoku stressed that students renting hostels should be issued rent cards and insisted that landlords and operators are not permitted to increase rent without approval from the Rent Control Department.

He also questioned the basis for the frequent fee increments, describing some of the charges as excessive.

He cited one example, saying:

“It’s outrageous… they are taking GH¢4,800 for four in a room… can you help me measure the space? 10 by 4 feet… and each student pays an electricity bill of GH¢200,” he said.

He further argued that such pricing practices amount to overcharging and indicated that the Department would engage hostel operators to address the issue.

“This means that they are overpricing and we believe that we need to engage them… those who have outrageously increased their hostel fees will reverse it,” he stated.

Mr Opoku added that the Rent Control Department will soon convene a stakeholder meeting with hostel owners to review pricing structures and ensure fair and regulated accommodation costs for students.