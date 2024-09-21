3 hours ago

The police have blocked major roads leading to the Jubilee House to prevent participants of the Democracy Hub‘s “Stop Galamsey Now” protest from trespassing.

The angry youth have currently massed up at the 37 roundabout, defying police orders not to assemble and march to the Jubilee House.

The protesters want to send a message to President Akufo-Addo to stop the galamsey menace amidst the devastation caused to the environment and water bodies.

“The NDC had a major demonstration a while ago. Their concern was against the EC and electoral matters. The NDC has clearly demonstrated to us that their concerns are only about winning the next elections and not about the Ghanaian citizens. Ghana Youth ‘Make your mind dey’

“A human being can only live three days without water, and after three days, every human being will die. So, if our water bodies are being destroyed and we will get to a point where we have to import water and the Ghanaian citizen cannot afford water that is being produced right here, that is a license to death,” one of the organiser, Nii Ayi told the media.

He added, “So, today, we are gathered here not to cause trouble, but to send a very strong message to them that the youth of Ghana are still present and alive and we will stand to defend Ghana even if the worst must happen to us.”