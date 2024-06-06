2 hours ago

The repair cost for the damaged Tema-Mpakadan train is estimated to be slightly more than $2 million.

This was revealed by state prosecutors in an Accra High Court on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

According to the prosecution, the amount was determined by evaluators from Poland.

Four persons were arraigned at the High Court in Accra and remanded following the incident.

The accused persons, Kokou Koudjo, a 34-year-old welder, Patrick Kwaku Sosu, a 52-year-old labourer, Alaza Prosper, a 28-year-old labourer and Fiadugbe Emmanuel, a 31-year-old labourer, have all been charged with abetment of unlawful damage by the Accra High Court.

In court on Thursday, the state produced a fresh charge sheet in court and withdrew the previous one.

The prosecution said that the first accused purchased some concrete blocks in Juapong, in the Volta area, on the day of the accident and brought them to Abutia, also in the Volta region, in the newly filed charge sheet that was shown to the court.

After the blocks’ dispatch, the accused individual and his associates chose to take a shortcut across the railway. As a result, they placed stones on that stretch of the railroad so the truck could pass, but sadly, the truck became stuck which led to the train, which was on a test run ramming into the truck.

The Court has granted the four accused persons a 200.000 cedis bail with one surety to be justified.

The case has however been adjourned to June 27.