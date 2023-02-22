2 hours ago

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed worry about the activities of Bantamahene which he said is disgracing him the overload of the Asante Kingdom and the traditional stool he Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, occupies.

Bantamahene on 20th February 2023 appeared before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) over double sales of land to one Mr. Amponsah and a Church creating confusion among the two.

After resolving the land dispute between Bantamahene and the parties involved, Otumfuo directed Bantamhene to release all documents on the land to one Mr. Amponsah whom he first sold the land to and again directed him to return the money he took from the church within 14days as he promised before the traditional Council.

Otumfuo further instructed Batamahene to ensure that by 10am today 21nd February 2023 all documentation on the land is released to Mr. Amponsah.

Otumfuo who did not mince words with Bantamahene said’’ Baffour with the stature of the stool you occupy if such cases come before me it means you are disgracing me. This is not the first and second time, Baffour be careful. If you don’t repent you will supervise your own destoolment, tomorrow I will not forget to dismiss you. Bantamahene don’t deserve this prosecution. You are lowering the stature of the Bantama stool’’ Otumfuo said.

He added “Baffour what are you looking for in this world, how much debt do you owe for this too much rush for money why ? Because of your father you are making things very difficult for me’’ Otumfuo stressed in anger.

Otmfuo further stated that, “this is the same way your elder brother came to disturb me until his demise, you are also repeating same. You are making me regret something. This is not how your father managed things when he became the Bantamahene. Your father was never petition before the Kumasi traditional council but why always you ? so I gave you the inheritance because I knew you will walk in the path of your father, now look at what you are doing. As we are speaking there’s another pending charge against you now, on land, you use my name and sold it out’’.

Otumfuo stated that Bantamahene doesn’t know the value of the of the Bantama stool he occupies

“The stool you site on as Banatamahene you don’t understand the meaning and the value. If you don’t take care the stool will sack you. You lose your reputation any time you appear before the traditional council for such wrong doing’’