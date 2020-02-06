3 hours ago

Assistant coach of Aduana Stars W.O Tandoh has rendered an unqualified apology for his behaviour towards Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu.

Last night the Aduana Stars trainer made despicable remarks about Asante Kotoko and their coach Maxwell Konadu branding the former national team coach a village coach and a disgrace to football in an interview granted to Accra based Angel Fm.

He has through another interview on Ashh Fm rendered an apology for his disposable comments.

“I am really sorry for the comments I made against my friend and a senior colleague Maxwell Konadu.”

“It's very unfortunate and I will like to use your medium to apologise to Asante Kotoko family, Coach Maxwell Konadu and all football loving fans that am sorry”

“I have personally spoken to some senior coaches (Abdul Karim Zito,Abubakar Damba and Oti Akenteng) to apologise to Maxwell Konadu for me even though I called him personally and was told he is at the embassy but will still call him before the day ends.”

“I felt very bad after listening to myself this morning and all what I can say is am sorry.

I was carried away by the joy after the victory over Asante Kotoko”.

He also apologised for dragging his team Aduana through this mess and had an advise for people who speak when they are over zealous.

“The little advice I can give to myself and everyone else is, never make comments when you are much excite”.

“Lastly let me apologise to my team(Aduana Stars) for bringing such bad stories to the club and I can assure you it will not be repeated again.”he concluded.