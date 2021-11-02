55 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso constituency and a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Davies Opoku, has appealed to his colleague MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu to report himself to the police.

According to him, he is protected by the constitution and there is no way the police will do anything untoward to him. But to evade arrest and make it look as if he is untouchable is rather unfortunate.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that there are laws that protect and ensure that MPs do their work without any fear or harassment from any institution.

"But in a situation whereby you are wanted by the police, you should just report yourself to them and I don't think they will do anything against the law that protects you as a member of parliament."

"So Hon. Xavier Sosu should just report himself to the police to avoid any further confrontation and altercation with them. The police should also exercise their duties professionally without going against the law and infringing on his rights as a member of parliament," he stated.

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, escaped another arrest today [Sunday], October 31, 2021, at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries in Madina.

According to party supporters who massed up at the church, the security personnel surrounded the church in an attempt to arrest the lawyer while he was worshipping at the church on Sunday.

The Madina Constituency Secretary for NDC, Abdul Razak Hussein, in an interview, said the MP was taken to an undisclosed location by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

It is believed that the basis for his arrest was the fact that some demonstrating youth blocked some roads, which were later removed following the MP’s intervention.

The MP later filed a complaint against the police in parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred the complaint against two police personnel to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The officers cited in Mr Sosu’s complaint were ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, the Greater Accra Regional Operations Commander, and ACP Eric Winful, the Adenta Divisional Commander.