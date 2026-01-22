5 hours ago

Speculation is intensifying within the political space as expectations grow that President John Dramani Mahama, may soon undertake his first major ministerial reshuffle.

Although the President has publicly urged patience, internal party discussions, vacant portfolios, and mounting public pressure in key sectors continue to fuel widespread anticipation of changes within his administration.

Since returning to office, President Mahama has largely retained the ministerial team unveiled in January 2025, a list that was notable for sidelining many lobbyists and signalling a preference for experience and loyalty over intense political bargaining.

However, the deaths of two serving ministers have since created vacancies, particularly at the Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, reopening conversations about realignment and balance within government.

One of the most prominent names linked to possible movement is Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Genfi popularly called Armani in NDC circles.

Party sources indicate that he may be reassigned to head the Ministry of Works and Housing, a sector facing renewed scrutiny over housing deficits, stalled public projects and infrastructure delivery.

Such a move, observers say, would mark a strategic redeployment rather than a demotion.

In parallel, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei is being tipped to assume the Defence portfolio as substantive minister. Both Brogya Genfi and Kenneth Adjei are from the Ashanti region and the two cannot hold the defence portfolio leading to the shipping of Brogya to Works and Housing as substantive Minister.

Ken Adjei, who previously served as a Deputy Minister for Defence to Dr Benjamin Kunbuor during President Mahama’s first term, is viewed as a familiar and experienced hand at the ministry.

His perceived closeness to First Lady Lordina Mahama has further heightened speculation that he could be chosen to replace the late Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, whose death left a significant gap in the Defence Ministry’s leadership.

He had lobbied for the defence portfolio upon the return of the Mahama administration but lost to Dr Omane Boamah, a close ally of the president.

The Environment, Science and Technology Ministry has also emerged as a flashpoint in the reshuffle debate following the death of Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in the ill-fated helicopter crash on August 6, 2025 near Obuasi.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and NDC founder, has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential appointee, having earlier rejected the deputy minister of Health position.

Her possible elevation has attracted rare bipartisan commentary, with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin of the NPP publicly advocating her inclusion in Mahama’s cabinet as a matter of national interest and political correctness.

Alternatively, Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyer, Member of Parliament for Agona East, is also being considered for the Environment portfolio only if the First Lady will free her to take up a ministerial duty.

Queenster, who recently lost her husband is one of the longest serving MPs but her nomination for a ministerial job was allegedly torpedoed by the First Lady who has an axe to grind with her. She went philosophical after the snub, saying ‘The shoe will be dirty again and the “Rag” will be remembered’, with hashtag #WatchMe

Beyond filling vacancies, dissatisfaction with performance in some sectors is also driving calls for change.

The Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe, appointed in early 2025, has come under fire in recent time with reckless comments about the public transport crisis.

He is reportedly under serious scrutiny amid persistent transportation challenges nationwide.

Nicknamed the “Okada Minister” following heated debates over commercial motorcycle transport and promoting Okada business with legislative support to give legal backing to the dangerous enterprise, Nikpe has faced criticism over rising transport fares, congestion and regulatory uncertainty.

Sources within government suggest he could be shown the exit if the President opts for a broader reshuffle aimed at restoring public confidence.

Despite these developments, President Mahama has consistently sought to temper expectations of immediate changes.

Addressing members of the Ghana Muslims Mission during a courtesy call on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the President dismissed claims that a reshuffle was imminent.

He acknowledged the vacancies created by the loss of two ministers but stressed that government would not be rushed into making appointments.

His comments were aimed at calming weeks of intense public debate and social media speculation, with the President confirming that appointments to the Defence and Environment ministries would be made in 2026, after due consideration.

The clarification brought temporary relief to the speculation, but it has not silenced political manoeuvring behind the scenes.

With memories still fresh of the January 14, 2025 ministerial list—an announcement that dashed the hopes of many prospective appointees—the expectation remains that any eventual reshuffle will be politically sensitive and closely watched.