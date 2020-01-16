35 minutes ago

Former Chief of Defence Staff under erstwhile President Mills has waded into discussions relating to National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah.

Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, who although would not blame National Security Chief for his actions because it was a human error was, however, was critical of him.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Brigadier Nunoo Mensah averred that Mr. Kan Dapaah, through his actions, had jeopardised the security of the president whom he advises primarily and the nation as a whole. He explained that no one knew the degree of his vulnerability in the company of the lady as the ‘sensitive’ information he could have disclosed to her remains unknown.

“…if it happened without us knowing it, anybody who knew about it could have blackmailed him, saying “… I have this tape on you and if you don’t behave this way, like the way the lady was doing to him… she was in control. It means that you can be manipulated by anybody.

As a [Security] Minister, you are a very powerful person. You have the president’s ear and advise him every morning. If you want something from the president and you have been compromised in this way, for fear that you are going to be exposed you’ll be doing things that will harm our national security,” he said.

Citing himself as an example, General Nunoo Mensah stated that the air of authority between him and his subordinates would be awkward and destroyed and hence would always hang around his head. He believed this was reason enough to walk to the president to resign to keep his integrity.

“… I cannot hold on to such a position if it happened to me… We need to have people of integrity in this country we’re suffering because we don’t have men and women of integrity and that is very sad. There are certain principles in life that we must uphold,” he stressed.

Adding a word of caution to President Akufo-Addo, the former Chief of Defense Staff noted that if after investigations, the video turns out to be accurate, Mr. Kan Dapaah should be sacked.

He advised the president to call the National Security Minister to his office to query him and find out the truth of the matter and ask him to step aside.

A video of National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, making the rounds on social media shows him sweet-talking a woman who by the look of things is not his wife.

