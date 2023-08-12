7 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Buem and former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has added his voice to calls for the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies over reckless spending leading to GH¢60 billion losses in 2022.

Mr. Adams intimated that the recklessness of the central bank has reached its peak and the only option left is for those who caused the mess to exit and make way for competent persons to work to financially stabilize the Bank.

Speaking to Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM, the former NDC organizer said the governor and his deputies have consistently disregarded warnings by the Minority and brought the current economic mess and must resign for their incompetence.

“We have reached a point where we cannot let the one that created the mess to continue to be there, and like many economists have said, the economy is not yet recovering and so if the person that caused this mess continues to superintend over the economy, the entire economy will collapse.”

“It is very clear that many of the things that are being reported today as a result of the economy being in the intensive care unit were known long ago. The Minority raised issues right from the word go and the Bank of Ghana ignored them. We raised issues with the printing of banknotes to support the reckless expenditure of the government.”

“They have violated the very Act that governs them so what more can we do as a Minority than to ask the governors to leave for a more competent person to come take over and work things around for us,” Mr. Adams further charged.

Source: citifmonline