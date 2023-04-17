3 hours ago

The president of the KNMTC branch of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON), Abigail Sarfo, has called on the party executives to resource the association to deliver its mandate.

Speaking to the media during the freshmen orientation of the Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery Training College (KNMTC) on the theme "empowering the intellectual youth wing with knowledge of political strategy for breaking the eight," she stated that if they are unable to explain to Ghanaians the current situation they find themselves in, irrespective of health, roads, education, and all other sectors of the economy, the party may not be able to retain power come 2024.

Lawyer William Kusi, CEO of Dominion Chambers and also a member of the Disciplinary Committee, also charged TESCON in the Ashanti Region to work hard and also support the government in making the NPP party attractive to Ghanaians.

He added that the NPP's quest to win a third term, which has become known as "Breaking the Eight," will not come on a silver platter but through hard work and determination.

He stated that the NPP is the only political party in Ghana that has a blueprint for the prosperity and progress of the country, and therefore asked the young NPP supporters not to despair.



Source: Barbara Koranteng.