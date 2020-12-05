4 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State has urged politicians to respect the desire of Ghanaians for peace as the nation goes to the 2020 polls.

He said there was the need for tolerance and a commitment to fair play during the elections, and that individual interest and political party loyalty should be subordinated to the national desire for peace, unity and development.

Togbe Afede who said this in a release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that leadership was service, and that "those who truly desire to serve this nation will not resort to violence as a way of securing the right to serve."

He said that in the face of various challenges facing Ghanaians, including; the COVID-19 pandemic, joblessness, and generally difficult living conditions, among others," what Ghanaians need is "hope, not fear."

The Agbogbomefia called on Ghanaians to turn out massively to vote on December 7 and to help ensure a free, fair and transparent election.

He appealed to the Electoral Commission ( EC) to ensure that the agreed voting day, polling station processes and protocols were observed so that qualified Ghanaians could vote.

Togbe Afede called on security agencies to protect and defend the people of Ghana in the coming polls, saying "Ghana is not at war, but elections are a contest between Ghanaians."

He expressed concern about the claim that some factions would create confusion on the voting day especially in the Volta region and said "indifference will destroy our democracy, and create a breeding ground for undesirable outcomes."

Togbe Afede appealed to all chiefs to play their roles in safeguarding the peace and unity in the nation.