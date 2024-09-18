4 hours ago

The Vice President of the Responsible Small Scale Miners Association, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Mensah, has called on the government during a press conference to tread cautiously and not succumb to pressure to impose an outright ban on all forms of small-scale mining in the country.

According to him, operating responsible small-scale mining is not a criminal activity as it is currently being perceived by the public. Therefore, the government should find alternative solutions to curb the illegal mining menace rather than banning mining altogether.

Mr. Daniel Kwaku Mensah argued that there will be dire consequences for the country should the government impose a total ban on all forms of small-scale mining activities.

“It will have more disastrous consequences when the government bans all forms of small-scale mining activities because over 6 million Ghanaians benefit directly and indirectly from jobs related to responsible small-scale mining activities,” he said.

They have, however, supported President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo's decision to set up a five-member inter-ministerial committee to meet stakeholders.

The Responsible Small Scale Miners Association's call follows the persistent pressure being given to the President to ban illegal mining in the country.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.