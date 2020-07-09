3 hours ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has issued a statement clarify reports going round that restrictions on contact sports has been lifted.

Media reports on Wednesday was that restrictions on contact sports has been lifted by the government.

This was after the Director General of the NSA, Prof Peter Twumasi erroneously made comments to the effect that football was among the disciplines allowed to train and play their games in an interview.

With the surge in coronavirus cases in Ghana, the government on 15th March this year placed restrictions on all sporting activities.

But somewhere in June, some 14 non contact sporting disciplines were given the clearance and the go ahead to go about their activities whiles observing the various protocols.

The likes of football and other contact sports are still under a ban forcing the Ghana football Association to cancel the 2019/2020 league season.

Below is the full statement: