1 hour ago

Ebusua Dwarfs continued their resurgence after coming from behind to beat Karela United by 2-1 at hom at the Cape Coast Stadium.

It was a game of two halves as the away side controlled the opening 45 minutes of the game and duly took the lead while the home side took over in the second half of the game.

The away side who have been struggling started brightly but were not able to covert the chances that came their way.

Karela opened the scores through midfielder Sadiq Alhassan on the half hour mark after a nice team move.

The home side upped the ante in the second half of the game and in the 59th minute of the game grabbed the equalizer through Seidu Abubakar.

Dwarfs pushed for the winner and it came in the 76th minute through Ishmael Antwi to complete their comeback.

The crabs will next play Elmina Sharks in a Central Regional debry on Wednesday while Karela United will also play ass host to Hearts of Oak.