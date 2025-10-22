2 hours ago

The Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), one of the most prominent Pentecostal movements, is facing an escalating internal crisis nearly two years after the death of its revered founder, Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

What began as quiet discontent among some congregants has now evolved into open calls for sweeping reforms, financial accountability, and leadership change within the church’s top hierarchy.

At a press conference held in Accra, a coalition made up of youth leaders, elders, and concerned church members announced a campaign for transparency and justice within the ministry.

The group, led by spokesperson Bright Asare Sampson, accused four top executives of the church—John Kofi Boateng (Secretary), Linda Naa Odorley (Deputy Secretary), Benjamin Boakye, and Jennifer Boakye—of alleged embezzlement, abuse of office, and disregard for the church’s constitution.

According to the group, these alleged leadership failures have resulted in what they describe as “a decline in unity, trust, and spiritual discipline” within the congregation.

They claim the current leadership has failed to produce audited financial reports despite numerous requests, allowed unauthorized withdrawals and unexplained financial transactions, and engaged in intimidation tactics against members who questioned their management.

The discontent stems from events following the passing of Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye in February 2023.

The late founder, widely respected for building one of the largest charismatic fellowships, left behind a strong but divided congregation.

His passing reportedly created a power vacuum, with factions forming around competing interpretations of his succession plans and control over the church’s vast assets and finances.

In their statement, the reform group maintained that their actions were not acts of rebellion but efforts to “protect the spiritual and moral legacy” of the late founder.

They outlined several demands, including:

A forensic audit of all church finances from 2023 to 2025.

Immediate suspension of the accused executives pending investigation.

Restoration of the Elders’ Office and their full constitutional authority.

Formation of an Independent Investigative Committee composed of youth, women, and fellowship leaders.

Democratic elections within six months to establish legitimate leadership.

An end to intimidation and harassment of members advocating for transparency.

The group further proposed the establishment of an Interim Reform Committee to manage administrative duties while investigations proceed.

They also called for audited accounts to be published within 90 days and for financial reports to be made accessible during both board and congregational meetings.

Amid the growing tension, there have been reports of arrests of protesting members, a move the reform group strongly condemned.

They have appealed to the Ghana Police Service to ensure the safety and security of all congregants during what they describe as a “delicate but necessary” transition period.

In their concluding remarks, the coalition reaffirmed their commitment to peace and unity, emphasizing that their mission was to “restore order, trust, and righteousness to a church once known for its spiritual revival and discipline.”