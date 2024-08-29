1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently denounced remarks made by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, who accused their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, of being a drunkard.

During a mini-rally on August 27, 2024, Atta Akyea made statements suggesting that Mr. Mahama was an alcoholic.

In a statement dated Thursday, August 29, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, slammed Atta Akyea for his “reckless and unfounded.”

The NDC argued that, such comments not only degrade the standard of political discourse but also reveal the desperation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they face the prospect of electoral defeat.

The party further lauded Mahama’s exceptional qualities, describing him as a distinguished statesman with an exemplary track record.

“For the record, H.E. John Dramani Mahama is not a drunkard. He is a distinguished statesman whose commitment to the well-being and progress of Ghana is unquestionable. His track record in public service and his enduring leadership qualities speak for themselves”

The party is therefore demanding an immediate retraction and apology from the Abuakwa South MP.

The NDC warned that, it will explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of its flagbearer.

“We demand an immediate retraction and apology from Hon Atta Akyea for his unprovoked attack on the person of H.E. John Dramani Mahama. Failure to do so will leave the NDC with no choice but to explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of our flagbearer.

“The NDC wishes to assure the good people of Ghana that we remain committed to a campaign of ideas and solutions. We call on the leadership of the NPP to rein in their members and focus on a clean and respectful campaign that addresses the concerns of the Ghanaian electorate.”

