A women group, Gratia Women of Substance Network, has given the NPP Communications Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa a 48-hour ultimatum to retract comments his Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The group has vowed to rally against him in the upcoming December polls if he does not take his comments back. It alleges that the NPP chastises women who are appointed to high positions, tagging them as ‘prostitutes’.

The Adenta MP at a press conference after the announcement of the NDC running mate said former President John Mahama does not take Ghanaians serious with his selection of the Professor.

“We can only conclude that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously,” the MP said among other things.

The group says his attack was an attack on all women in the country and he must apologize.

An executive of the group Hetty Ken said “I don’t know whether it’s a track record of the NPP, anytime a woman is appointed, they have a name to call that woman. Either she is a prostitute, she has used her womanhood to get the position, and this is so absurd, it’s becoming unbecoming. We want to put an end to it.”

“This woman is a very intelligent woman and who would say she has used her womanhood for this position; nobody. So we are telling him, within 48-hours he must come out and apologize to Professor or else what will happen on December 7th he will see it.”

When quizzed about what the repercussion would be if the Adenta PP did not meet their ultimatum, she said “oh he will lose his seat. I am throwing a challenge to the NPP that for Adenta seat he will lose it and that is minus one from their members of parliament.”

The group congratulated Mr Mahama, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and the NDC for their choice of running mate.

About Gratia Women of Substance Network

The group was formed in late 2019 to empower women in politics and in society, however, it is not a political group.

The group noted that “we realized that there are so many women who are very intelligent, capable, confident but they don’t have what it takes to come out to take up positions.”

“So, it will take some of us who are in it, well experienced to empower, train, groom them to come out.”

“It’s an advocacy group for women. We are not speaking only for NDC women but for all women. Gratia group stands for women in Ghana, irrespective of which party you belong to.”