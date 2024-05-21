4 hours ago

In a swift response to Fella Makafui's public statement addressing his recent outbursts, Medikal has voiced his sentiments, calling for the return of his wedding ring and the drinks he provided her family during their engagement.

In Fella's statement, she disclosed the amicable end of her marriage to Medikal several months prior, expressing disappointment over Medikal's public airing of grievances, which she claims has damaged her reputation.

However, Medikal, taking to the comment section of Fella's manager's Instagram post sharing the press release, emphasized his readiness to officially conclude their marriage once his ring and drinks return.

"As she say she no want this anymore, I'm just waiting for my ring and the drinks. Anytime you guys are ready, I am here," he expressed.

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui's press statement, dated May 18, 2024, confirmed the dissolution of their 4-year-old marriage, indicating that the decision was made months earlier and awaiting customary divorce rites.

Fella also affirmed her decision to pursue legal action, believing it would ensure her and her daughter's safety and regulate co-parenting duties with Medikal in accordance with the law.

Background

Recently, Medikal took to social media with a barrage of allegations against his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

This follows an incident where he alleged that his ex-wife, who still shares their home, reported him to the police.

Medikal attributed this development to his request for Fella to have her cousin, a long-term resident in their household, vacate the premises.

They are currently battling for the custody of the house and their daughter

EB