1 hour ago

The Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai has asked striking members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to return to the classrooms.

According to Mr. Ahmed Jinapor, government, through the Finance Ministry, has paid all research and book allowances owed to CETAG members.

Speaking at the investiture of Professor Prince Boateng, who has been elevated from Acting Principal to substantive Principal of Ada College of Education, Professor Jinapor noted that the payment can be accessed by the teachers on Monday, July 15, 2024, on the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System.

He also added that “GTEC is currently working with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to ensure that all staff is placed on the scheme.”

“CETAG is on strike on the grounds that they want a top-up of their book and research allowance paid, and I am glad that the monies have finally been paid. A total of one hundred and ninety-nine million Ghana cedis plus have been paid,” he added.

Background

On Friday, June 14, the Colleges of Education Teacher’s Association of Ghana (CETAG), declared an indefinite strike.

This is in response to the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

This strike affects all 46 public colleges of education nationwide.

CETAG’s demands include the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022, and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

According to the leadership of CETAG, the strike aims to put pressure on the government to fulfil these commitments.

In a statement issued on June 14, 2024, CETAG emphasised that the strike is intended to safeguard the economic rights of its members as outlined in Article 24(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 10 (a) and (b) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The association stressed the importance of upholding these legal and constitutional protections.

CETAG has urged its members to withdraw from teaching and related services indefinitely until their grievances are addressed.

“CETAG wishes to call on every member to immediately comply with this declaration by withdrawing teaching and related services indefinitely across all 46 public colleges of education until all the orders arising from the Compulsory Arbitration Awards and related concerns are fully implemented by way of payments to our members and implementations thereof. Thank you.”