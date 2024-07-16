2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian football star Rev. Osei Kofi has candidly shared how his footballing fame led him down a playboy lifestyle before embracing Christianity and becoming a pastor.

Kofi, who achieved Africa Cup of Nations victories with Ghana in 1963 and 1965, noted that footballers in his era lacked the professional structure seen today, affording them more personal freedom.

He admitted that his talent attracted numerous women, who would even visit him at home, leading him into a lifestyle he later regretted.

However, a spiritual awakening prompted a profound change in Kofi's life.

"The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom," he stated, crediting Christianity for his transformation.

"Through football, I became a pastor. It’s not just Christianity, but it’s the reason I am still strong at age 84," he added in an interview with Joy News.

Reflecting on his past, Kofi acknowledged, "In those days, we were not professionals but amateurs, so, as for women, I had many at that time.

It was my talent that attracted them. If I didn’t go out, they would come. I am telling you the truth."

Osei Kofi, renowned as the "wizard dribbler" for his mesmerizing skills on the field, achieved great success both in football and family life.

He was a joint top scorer in the victorious 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and ranked as the third-highest scorer in 1968. Beyond sports, he built a loving family, raising twelve children and finding fulfillment in his role as a pastor.