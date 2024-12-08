1 hour ago

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has made a bold declaration regarding John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the 2024 elections, asserting that it aligns with God’s divine will.

According to the prominent prophet, Mahama’s success is a direct response to the cries of the people, and God has spoken through His prophets to bring about this outcome.

In a sermon delivered shortly after Mahama’s early lead in the election results, Owusu Bempah shared his belief that God listens to the prayers and concerns of His people, and that the victory of the former president was part of God’s plan for Ghana.

He emphasized that it was not just a political win but a divine intervention. “God has heard the cries of His people and has answered them,” Owusu Bempah said, referring to Mahama’s victory as an act of divine will and a sign of blessings for the nation.

Owusu Bempah has long been vocal in his support for Mahama, repeatedly asserting in the lead-up to the election that the former president was chosen by God to return to power.

He reminded his congregation and the public that the prophecies he had shared in the months leading up to the election were now being fulfilled.

“What we are witnessing is the manifestation of God’s purpose,” Owusu Bempah continued. “Mahama’s victory is in line with what God has ordained for this nation.”