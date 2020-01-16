1 hour ago

The Head Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) Rev. Ransford Obeng has charged persons in leadership positions to refrain from sexual immorality that is seemingly becoming a norm among affluent persons in society.

The man of God gave the admonition when interacting with journalists ahead of this weekend’s mammoth annual spiritual encounter with Pastor Mensah Otabil at the churches Ayigya Headquarters.

His comments come on the back of the Kan Dapaah Lovie Dovie Leaks containing compromising conversations between Ghana’s National Security Minister and his side-chic. The respected clergyman indicated that the video that has gone viral should sound a signal of caution to national leaders engaged in similar embarrassing sexual escapades outside their marriages.

“It is a wakeup call to all of us in leadership positions not only politicians but pastors that let us be very careful and my advice is that every leader should know how to close his zip.” “I am advising Ghanaian leaders, pastor’s prophets, political leaders, lecturers, professors, police, civil servants and persons in leadership roles anywhere. Let us learn to close our zips. If you are married be married. If you are single, close your zip until you get married full stop,” Rev. Ransford Obeng stressed without mincing words.

Asked for his opinion on how such a case should be dealt with Rev. Ransford Obeng indicated that in other cultures Mr. Kan Dapaah would have advised himself, “but in Ghana our culture has not grown to that extent.”He was however worried if care was not taken, the values of monogamous marriages and faithfulness to spouses will be lost on the younger generation.

He cautioned, “We must set a good example for the children that are following otherwise a time will come, our children will accept it as the norm that you can marry but after marriage, you can do any other thing and get other concubines which is not a normal thing. Let’s call a spade a spade.’ The churches annual January Conference with Pastor Mensah Otabil has assumed a regional affair with huge crowds of people including Muslims trooping in their numbers to the church to catch a word for the year.

This year’s conference, Rev Obeng outlined is aimed at equipping congregants and participants with keys they will need to be successful in their spiritual and physical lives in the next decade.