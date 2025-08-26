1 hour ago

Rising Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi is set to earn his first official call-up to the Black Stars for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali, revealed exclusively by GHANAsoccernet.com .

The 20-year-old, who has been one of the standout performers for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, further enhanced his reputation with commanding performances at the recently held Unity Cup in London.

Yirenkyi impressed in Ghana’s matches against Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago, where the Black Stars finished third in the Afro-Caribbean invitational tournament in May.

His consistency, energy, and tactical maturity in midfield have caught the attention of the national team’s technical handlers, who are eager to integrate him into the senior setup.

A product of the Right to Dream Academy, Yirenkyi has quickly become a key figure for his club, with his vision, composure, and intelligent game reading drawing plaudits from both fans and pundits. His ability to dictate tempo, win duels, and launch swift transitions makes him one of Ghana’s most exciting young midfield prospects in Europe.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad this week, with Yirenkyi widely tipped to be among the new inclusions as Ghana seeks to reinforce its midfield options.

Should he make his debut, the youngster will join a new wave of emerging talents being groomed to lead Ghana’s push for a return to the FIFA World Cup.