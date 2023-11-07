2 hours ago

Contrary to publication of a research by ratings agency, Fitch that it has conducted a research and predicted victory for the NDC in December's elections, it has emerged that Fitch did not conduct any research.

Earlier in the week, several Ghanaian news portals published a supposed research by Fitch, which predicted victory for the NDC in the Presidential race. But it has emerged the rating agency rather reproduced a local research work by Global Info Analytics, led by controversial pollster Musa Dankwa.

After giving extensive projections on December's elections and predicting victory for former President Mahama and the NDC, Fitch, surprisingly did not provide data on its own research findings, or basis, for its election call. Rather, Fitch cited a survey by Musah Dankwa earlier this year, in the height of the nation's sudden inflation, as its source.

In the report, titled "Ghana's political risk to moderate in 2024 on more stable macroeconomic conditions," Fitch restated Global Info Analytics' reasons of rising cost of living for its own projections for the NDC.

"We anticipate that the opposition Natiomal Democratic Congress will win the upcoming December 2024 General elections in Ghana, following two terms of of New Patriotic Party rule."

"The rising perceptions of economic mismanagement in Ghana due to to persistently high inflation and weakened living standards will erode support for the incumbent NPP in the elections. We believe that social stability risks will be limited in the run up to the vote, given Ghana's entrenched democracy and history of peaceful transfers of power.," Fitch added, before going on to attribute its projections to Musah Dankwa's result.

"In a survey by Global Info Analytics, 65% of respondents cited the economy as their foremost concern and it is our view that that the NDC is strategically positioned to secure victory in the upcoming general elections," Fitch said, in reference to local works by Musa Dankwa's group.

Following the revelation, many have criticised Fitch Solution for being lazy in not conducting its own research, but rather, used the work of a local group, often accused of bias towards the NDC.

Research by Global Info Analytics have often been mixed, with some completely falling short of predictions, and others going over board, especially in the NPP primaries, where he once predicted in favour of Alan Kyerematen and Ken Agyapong above the eventual winner, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Musah Dankwa's group have also faced criticism for outrageous predictions for the NDC even in constituencies considered strongholds of the NPP.