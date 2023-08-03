1 hour ago

Government sources and verifiable references on the internet, have revealed that NPP Flagbearership aspirant, Kennedy Agyepong peddled untruths when he publicly claimed he was responsible for the landmark Sinohydro deal.

The Sinohydro, a barter agreement between the Ghana Government and its Chinese counterpart, was signed in 2018 and details of the agreement was to see China fund specific infrastructure needs identified by Ghana, in exchange for bauxite equivalent of Chinese investment, without the usual interest normally attached to a direct loan.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is publicly acknowledged for his starring role in the landmark agreement, which has so far, seen the development of several infrastructure, including the Tamale interchange, Kumasi inner city roads, and several roads across the country.

However, to the utter shock of many, Kennedy Agyapong has claimed, during his campaign tour in Banda, averred he is the brain behind the agreement. But high Government sources, corroborated by past public utterances of Kennedy Agyapong, have proved otherwise; that he could not have been the brain behind it.

"Kennedy is just lying, once again, just as he lied about giving the NPP party an unimaginable $3 million Dollars, way back in 1992," the source said.

"Take it from me. Kennedy was not at any meeting on Sinohydro. He has no clue how each of the projects was selected. He does not even know that we got only $647 million and not $2 billion. He condemned the deal and records of his public condemnation are there for all to see online," the source noted.

He added: "He now wants to associate himself with it because he has seen the number of roads built through the agreement how and people are appreciating Dr. Bawumia for his role in championing it all these years?"

Indeed, internet links of various website show how Kennedy Agyepong fiercely condemned the Sinohydro agreement.

For instance, a 2018 report by adomfmonline.com, following Kennedy Agyepong's appearance on Adom TV’s Badwam show quoted the Assin Central MP as wondering why the contract was not given to Ghanaian entities but to Chinese Company that will cost Ghana more.

“We need to empower Ghanaians. This deal is not free but a loan. I cannot support a loan agreement which would be paid by my grandchild. We cannot continue allow the Chinese to dupe us.” Kennedy Agyapong said on the programme.

KEN COMMENDS NDC FOR OPPOSING SINOHYDRO

In another online publications in 2018, Kennedy Agyepong publicly commended the opposition NDC for resisting the NPP Government over the Sinohydro deal, the Zipline Medical Drone and the Norway Chancery agreement.

‘’I have always said that Ghana first. I am impressed and happy with the minority NDC for resisting these three deals. They have proven to be a worthy opposition, because that is how a good opposition must checkmate government’’ online portal bestnewsghana.com, in 2018, quoted Kennedy Agyepong as commending the NDC on Adom Television’s Badwam programme on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Beneficiary roads under the agreement include: Pankrono Sub-Metro, Kwadaso Sub-Metro roads, Mampong inner city roads, Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kojokrom and the Sunyani Inner Ring Roads.

Others are: New Abirem-Ofoase-Akim Oda, Kessekrom-Adiembra, Awakrom-Amisano (Ekumfi), PTC Interchange, Takoradi, Sunyani inner city roads, Berekum inner city roads and Elubo -Enchi-Kramokrom-Akotombra roads complete the list.

The source slammed Kennedy Agyepong and further asked, how could he be the brain behind an agreement he said was duping Ghanaians and publicly called for its rejection.