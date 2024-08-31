5 hours ago

Actor, Kwaku Manu has been advised to restore his image and move on from his heartbreak by dating a woman who is more attractive than his ex-wife.

Following the recent news of his ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, remarrying and publicly showcasing her new husband online, opinions on social media have been divided.

Some believe Nyarko is intentionally trying to provoke Kwaku Manu, while others sympathize with him, recognizing the added pain caused by her public display of affection.

In response, Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has urged Kwaku Manu to both move on and subtly counter his ex-wife’s actions.

“Kwaku should find a woman who is more beautiful than his ex-wife and show her off on social media.

Ghanaians love to talk, and since all eyes are on Kwaku, he should choose someone who will outshine his ex-wife’s public display with her new husband. This will show her that he has moved on to something better.”

He added, “Kwaku should make sure to showcase his new partner everywhere online. This will make his ex-wife aware of his new situation. If he doesn’t find someone prettier than Okailey, he will face embarrassment on social media.”

When asked if Kwaku Manu has already found someone, Oboy Siki responded, “Kwaku isn’t known for being smooth with women. He is not a sweet talker and struggles to woo women. It’s challenging for him, so I don’t believe he currently has anyone.”

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu has denied reports of experiencing heartbreak.

In a video on his YouTube channel, he emphasized that he and his ex-wife maintain a positive relationship.