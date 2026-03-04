15 minutes ago

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed the outcome of a government review into the revocation of recruitments, appointments and promotions made in the Public Service following the December 7 general elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that a committee constituted by the Chief of Staff was tasked with scrutinising the affected appointments and advising on the way forward.

According to him, 2,080 individuals were impacted by the initial directive that nullified certain appointments made after the elections.

After reviewing the cases, the committee upheld 1,201 appointments, concluding that they had complied with the required procedures. However, 541 appointments were revoked on the grounds that they did not satisfy due process requirements.

In addition, 338 appointments involving persons with disabilities were validated and allowed to stand following the review.

The minister’s update provides clarity on the government’s audit exercise, which was aimed at ensuring procedural compliance and safeguarding fairness within the Public Service recruitment process.