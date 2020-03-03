50 minutes ago

Richard Attah kept eight clean sheets in 11 matches for the Sharks in the GFA NC Special Competition.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah is elated with his maiden Black Stars call up handed him by coach of the Bkack Stars C.K Akunnor.

Ricahrd Attah who joined Hearts of Oak from Elmina Sharks as a free agent has been a revelation in the on going Ghana Premier League season helping the club keep numerous clean sheets.

His call up to the senior men's national team came as no surprise to followers of the local game.

The young goalkeeper is the only local goalie among the three invited and is among four local players invited for the Afcon 2021 qualifier double header against Sudan.

A delighted Richard Attah will compete with South African based first choice Richard Ofori and Azam Fc's Razak Abalora.

“I was watching the television and I saw my name mentioned for Black Stars call up” It has always been my dream to play for the national team, right from childhood”

“Yes, it’s true my recent form has been better than previous seasons and am glad , its all down to hard work”

"I thank each and every one for their support”, he told Angel FM.